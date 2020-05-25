Popular Yoruba actress, Funke Akindele Bello, also known as Jenifa has frowned at a post made by a Nigerian blogger who pitted her against her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.





Akindele via Twitter slammed the blog post and showered encomium on Genevieve Nnaji, calling her senior colleague a great actor.





It all started when the said blogger shared a photo collage of both actresses and asked his followers to choose their favourite actress;





“Let’s settle this here, pick your favourite actress below. Like for Funke Akindele”, the blogger wrote as he kicked off debate on who’s better.

On seeing the comparison, Funke quickly shunned the blogger’s comparison.





“Wetin you dey settle? Genevieve Nnaji is a senior colleague and great actor. Respect all day and all night.” She wrote.









