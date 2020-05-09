The Lagos State Government, on Saturday, announced that Lagos Mainland has the highest coronavirus cases in the State.









The list of areas with the highest number of confirmed cases were released by Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.





According to him, Lagos mainland tops the list, followed by Alimosho, Oshodi, Mushin, Ikeja, Kosofe and Isolo LGA.





Abayomi said the State was using the data to plan its strategies and where to place increased surveillance and isolation capacity.

Recall that Lagos on Friday confirmed 176 cases as the country recorded 386 COVID-19 cases.





Below is a graphic presentation of LGAs with highest COVID-19 confirmed cases:





