 FULL LIST: Buhari seeks confirmation of 42 career ambassadors | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » FULL LIST: Buhari seeks confirmation of 42 career ambassadors

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 0
A+ A-

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm 42 nominees as career ambassador-designates.
 
Buhari request was contained in letter dated May 6 and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.
 
He premised his request on section 171 of the constitution.
 
“In accordance to section 171 (2) (1c) and subsection 4 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended, i have the honour to forward for confirmation to the senate the under listed 42 names of nominees for career ambassadors-designate,” the president’s letter read.
 
“Copies of their curriculum vitae are attached herewith.”
 

Here is a list of the nominees:

NAMESSTATE
C. O NwachukwuAbia
A. KefasAdamawa
R. U BrownAkwa Ibom
G. A OdidiboAnambra
O. C OnowuAnambra
Y. S SuliemanBauchi
E. S AgbanaBayelsa
B. B.M OkoyenBayelsa
G. M OkokoBenue
A. M GarbaBorno
M. I BashirBorno
M. O AbangCross River
A. E AloteCross River
G. E EdokpaEdo
A. M MaduwikeEnugu
Adamu LamuaGombe
Innocent IwejuoImo
A. S AbubakarJigawa
Y. A AhmedJigawa
S. D UmarKaduna
A. A SuleKano
G. Y HamzaKano
N. RiniKatsina
Ahmed RimawaKatsina
M. ManuKebbi
I. R OcheniKogi
I. A YusufKogi
M. AbdulraheemKwara
W. A AdedejiLagos
A. U OgahNasarawa
A. A MusaNiger
N. A KoloNiger
H. O OlaniyonOgun
A. R AdejolaOgun
O. E AweOndo
O. O AlukoOsun
E. A AlatisheOsun
V. A AdelekeOyo
M. S AdamuPlateau
I. N CharlesRivers
M. IfuTaraba
B. B HammanYobe

The president also asked the senate to confirm two nominees for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and four nominees for the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.
 
Diana Okonta and Yiana Kali were nominated as executive director and non-executive director of the NDIC respectively.
 
Jummai Audi was nominated as chairman of the law reform commission.
 
Edele Chima, Bassey Dan and Mohammed Ibrahim were nominated as commissioners to serve alongside Audi.



Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top