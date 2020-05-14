



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has claimed that Fulani herdsmen kill more Nigerians in a week than the Coronavirus pandemic.





Fani-Kayode made this statement following recent attacks and killings in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.





Scores of women and children were killed after suspected armed herdsmen attacked communities in Kajuru located in the Southern part of Kaduna State.





Following the attack, President Buhari quickly warned against counter attacks among the Fulani and Addara communities in the LGA.





But speaking on the development, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page called on the federal government to apply the same energy to fight Coronavirus to protect innocent Nigerians from herdsmen attack.





According to him, “Fulani herdsmen kill more people in ONE WEEK in Nigeria than COVID 19 has done in 2 months.





“The FG has a duty and obligation to fight these barbaric, primitive mass murderers and terrorists who slaughter innocent, defenseless women and children as hard as they are fighting COVID19.”





