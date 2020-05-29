Forbes has accused Kylie Jenner of lying about her financial worth and even filing fake tax returns to worm her way into the billionaires league.
In a story to announce Kylie’s downgrade from the billionaires class, Forbes stated its doubts over several years about the figures bandied by Kylie and her family.
It then stated how it exploded the lies in the filings by beauty giant Coty which bought 51 per cent of Kylie Cosmetics in January this year.
As announced, it was a deal worth $1.2billion.
