



You probably believe long-distance relationships are weird, and never seem to work out. But that is not the case. People are in long-distance relationships for several reasons such as; work commitments of both parties, family situation, and even personal situations.





While some people may have sworn off long-distance romantic relationships, this arrangement has worked for several other couples – even leading to committed, and happy marriages.





Having scanned through the points made in the preceding paragraphs, it is still important to answer the question; “are long-distance relationships even worth it?”





These five tips may help in answering this question:





Set Clear Boundaries For The Relationship

It is important for both parties to be clear about their expectations from the relationship. For instance, what are your personal expectations with the use of social media? Are you comfortable making your relationship public? Is your partner allowed to date other people while you two are together?





Each party in the relationship should consider the following when setting boundaries. They should be self-aware, specific and direct, and be clear about what you want. Stay away from vague boundaries as this may be confusing for your partner.





Initiate Fun Activities

Dating from miles away is already a huge disadvantage for your relationship. This is why it is important to encourage fun activities.





Create special fun activities that both of you enjoy. It could be watching or binging on movies together, playing online games together, sharing interesting videos or sharing music playlists with each other.





If your partner isn’t willing to join in the fun, talk them into conforming by laying down the advantages this will have in your relationship.





Commit Fully To Your Partner

You want to put in your best in your long-distance relationship. Be responsible enough to commit yourself fully to your partner. What boundaries have been set by you and your partner? Make sure to respect them.





Committing fully to your partner is proof that you take both them and your relationship seriously.





Be Clear On Future Plans

While the premise of your relationship [long distance] works, for now, there’s no guarantee that this will work in the long term. Partners have to project their future together and put certain plans on paper.





For instance; when will you two settle down? What’s the end goal of your relationship? Where will you two be settling down in eventually? What country or city would the both of you settle in? etc.





Make Plans To Spend Time Physically Together

It’s good to know that your relationship is working fine. However, it’s necessary to plan a time where you two can be together physically. Whether it’s a vacation or just paying each other visits, make sure you put things in place to see each other now and then.













