





Rangers forward Israel Abia is the frontrunner with 12 goals and on his heels are Ndifreke Effiong of Akwa United, Auwalu Ali of Kano Pillars and Plateau United’s Ibrahim Mustapha on 11 goals apiece while Enyimba’s Victor Mbaoma is on nine goals.But top league writer Fisayo Dairo believes only three of the five players are frontrunners in the Eunisell Boot race including Abia, Effiong and Mbaoma.He said: “The front runners for me will be the trio of Israel Abia, Ndifreke Effiong and Victor Mbaoma.“Abia because he was already settling in perfectly at Rangers and Effiong also because he seems to have mastered how to score in the nooks and crannies of the league venues.“For Mbaoma, Enyimba have now gelled under Fatai Osho, his manager when he was one of the top scorers three years ago.“I believe with the number of chances that Enyimba create each game, especially from someone like Cyril Olisema, Mbaoma and Dimgba, Mbaoma will still score plenty more goals before the season ends,” Dairo said.But Auwalu cannot be dismissed as making up the number since he has been Kano Pillars’ main striker and scored five in his last three matches before the lockdown.With the League Management Company (LMC), a few days ago stating its plans to restart the top division and run it within six to eight weeks following the lockdown by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the battle to claim the Eunisell Boot this year will take shape as the run-in to the season looms.Top-Five Scorers12 GOALSIsrael Abia (Rangers)11 GOALSNdifreke Effiong (Akwa Utd)Auwalu Ali (Kano Pillars)9 GOALSIbrahim Mustapha (Plateau Utd)