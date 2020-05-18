FIFA will organise a charity football match to raise funds for the battle against the coronavirus, the sport’s world governing body said on Monday.
“It is our responsibility to demonstrate solidarity and continue to do everything we can to participate and support the efforts in the combat against the pandemic.
“We have been active in raising awareness via several other campaigns,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.
According to him, FIFA has also contributed financially to this cause, “but now we commit ourselves to organise this global fundraising event when the health situation permits, even if this is only in some months’ time.
“Funds raised will support the development, production and equitable global access to new coronavirus essential health technologies, including diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.”
However, further details of the match were not given.
