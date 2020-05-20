



The federal government says it will commence the home-grown school feeding programme in Lagos state on Thursday, with at least 37,000 beneficiaries targeted.





In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, said each of the beneficiaries would take home food rations worth N4,200.





With the COVID-19 pandemic, the government modified the feeding programme — which was earlier done in schools across the country — to reach pupils at home through their parents.





Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, flagged off the exercise in Abuja last week.





“Each Take-Home Ration valued at N4,200 is made up of 5 kg Bag of Rice, 5 kg Bag of Beans, 500 ml Vegetable Oil, 750 ml Palm Oil, 500 mg Salt, 15 pieces of eggs, 140gm Tomato Paste,” it said in the statement.





“These rations have been reviewed by nutrition experts to ascertain the nutritional value and benefit to the children.”





The ministry said while the federal government would provide funding for the programme, it will be implemented by the state government.





It also said although the intervention is for primary school pupils, it has been engaging partners to explore options to incorporate children who are not beneficiaries.





At the commencement of the exercise in Abuja, Farouq had said: “The turn-out has been impressive in Abuja and it is clear confirmation that Mr. President’s directive for a proactive intervention was a timely one.





“COVID-19 is taking a health, economic and humanitarian toll on Nigerians and this modified programme is a means of providing relief. It is also boosting the economy by providing income for those in the supply value chain especially poultry farmers.”









