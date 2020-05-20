





In a circular to staff dated May 19, 2020, the Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said the reduction in salaries is due to airport closures occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.The memo signed by FAAN General Manager, Administration, M.D. Musa, read, “This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amidst COVID-19 pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May 2020.“However, as soon as revenue improves, the balance will be paid. This measure is to ensure the survival of the organisation.”The country’s airspace and airports, both local and international, were shut in March by President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.The President’s directive, however, permitted emergency flights such as those for medical and humanitarian purposes.On May 6, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced the extension of the closure of the country’s airports and airspace by four weeks.