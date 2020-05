Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, said the aircraft has been seized and the crew are being interrogated.

According to information provided on its website, the company specialises in aircraft leasing and sales, technical and flight support, spare parts and tooling, and aviation consultation.

“Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous!” he tweeted on Sunday.

“The craft is impounded, the crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!”

The Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja were the last airports to be shut down.

Imagine what will happen if it were the other way round. Deal with them.

Nigeria isn't known for show of power on issues outside Africa. So I guess this should be very interesting.

Imagine this nonsense! Such passengers will get into the country, some of wom might be COVID-19 +ve, and begin to immediately gallivant around as no one is tracing them because of the secrecy involved in their travel. Maximum sanctions should be meted on them