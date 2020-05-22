



The federal government has said health challenges like tuberculosis, hypertension, diabetes, HIV, kidney disease and cancer are responsible for 70 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria.





The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday.





Ehanire also noted that 70 per cent of deaths were males, while the remaining 30% are females.





Majority of positive cases recorded so far are between 29 and 49.





He said: “The core morbidity of the fatalities we have had to COVID-19, 70% of them have hypertension, or diabetes, and the rest were kidney disease, HIV, cancer, tuberculosis and other sundry challenge.





“A finding from the analysis of the death patterns shows 70% to 30% for male and female around that ratio and about 70% fatalities were persons who are 60 years old while majority of positives were between the ages of 29 and 49; those are the most active ages in life.”





As at Thursday night, Nigeria had recorded 6,677 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.





A total of 1,840 patients have been recorded, while 200 have died.





