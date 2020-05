“I am pleased to report that the OAGF has published the details of inflow into the FGN COVID-19 eradication support accounts. As at May 14, 2020, the sum of N792,121,613.89 (Seven Hundred and Ninety Two Million, One Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirteen Naira and Eighty Nine Kobo) has been credited into the TSA account from various in-country sources.