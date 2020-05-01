



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has blamed Governor Umar Ganduje for demanding relaxation of the ongoing lockdown in Kano State.





Recall that Buhari announced a total lockdown of the State with immediate effect during a nationwide broadcast on Monday.





However, Ganduje, during the inauguration of a seven-member on Thursday requested that the lockdown be eased to allow residents stock up their houses.





According to him, the lockdown is leading to economic hardship as the people of Kano were running out of food, especially during the fasting period.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode, on his Twitter page, expressed shock over Ganduje’s demand despite an increase in cases of death and COVID-19 in the state.





He wrote: “It amazes me that the Governor of Kano can be asking for a relaxation of the lockdown in his state because of Ramadan even when his people are still dropping dead like flies.





“Did Christians ask for a relaxation of the lockdown during Easter?





Meanwhile, Kano State, on Thursday confirmed 80 new cases of Coronavirus.



