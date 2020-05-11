





Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, warned that anyone, who refused to wear face masks in Kano, risked jail term.Ganduje directed security agencies to enforce the wearing of face masks across the city.The governor, who gave the directive at the bi-weekly media parley to update newsmen on the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state, lamented that some residents had continued to violate the social distancing order, just as he also expressed reservations on the laxity of security agents in enforcing compliance by residents.Ganduje said, “There is no way the government would fold its hands and allow people to continue violating the coronavirus protocols of the state.”Also, Ganduje lamented the alleged politicisation of the evacuation of the almajiris to their respective states by some governors, adding that the decision to send back almajirias to their states of origin was a unanimous agreement by northern governors.Ganduje said, “All states are sending almajiris back to their states of origin, some of whom are positive to COVID-19, but in our case, we simply accepted those, who tested positive and evacuated them to isolation centres, without any noise.