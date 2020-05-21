





He also ordered Force personnel deployed to enforce the 8pm-to-6am curfew in the country to respect the fundamental rights of medical practitioners, journalists, other essential workers, and all citizens.The Nigerian Medical Association in Lagos State on Wednesday asked its members to embark on an indefinite ‘sit-at-home’ over alleged harassment and intimidation by police officers.But in a statement on Wednesday night, the Police said, “The Force wishes to state that it is not oblivious of the sensitive, indispensable, patriotic and frontline role of the nation’s workforce that falls within the category of Essential Service Providers particularly as it relates to efforts to curtail & contain the COVID-19 pandemic.“To this effect, all essential workers including medical personnel, ambulance service providers, journalists, firefighters, etc remain exempted from the movement restriction orders as well as the national curfew.“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police to give maximum effect to these orders and extend due courtesies to essential service providers so affected and also ensure that personnel deployed for the enforcement duties respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.”