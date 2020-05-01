Former Speaker of the House of Representative, Ghali Umar Na’ Abba, has insisted that he’s alive.





Na’Abba personally debunked rumours making the rounds that he was dead.





Reports had emerged on Friday morning that Na’Abba died in a hospital in London after a surgery.





However, the former Speaker dismissed the report in a video shared by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir.

“Debunking news of my supposed death, I would like to use this medium to assure everybody that I’m alive and in great health.





“Also I would like to condole with others who have lost their loved ones to the deadly pandemic.”