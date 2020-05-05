Nadama died at the age of 82 years after an illness of natural causes, government said.Governor Aminu Tambuwal has however expressed shock and sadness over Nadama’s transition.He described the late governor as a dedicated statesman and visionary whose ideas positioned the state on a solid foundation.The governor said Nadama was unrelenting in offering wise counsel for the advancement of the state and its people.He prayed to Allah to grant him Aljannatul firdaus, and his family, the fortitude to bear the loss.Nadama, a Ph.D holder in History from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, served as governor of the old Sokoto state from November 1981 to December 1983.He succeeded late Alh. Shehu Kangiwa, who was the first civilian governor between 1979-1983.