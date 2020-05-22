



Former Kano State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Developments, Muazu Magaji, has been discharged after recovering from COVID-19.





Magaji took to his Facebook page to announce his status.





“To the Glory of Allah SWT, today Friday 22nd May and 29th Ramadan I have been confirmed COVID-19 negative and discharged from Isolation centre,” he wrote.





Magaji tested positive for Coronavirus on May 7.





He was sacked by the Kano State Government for celebrating the death of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.





