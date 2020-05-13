 Etinosa places death wish curse on Veteran Actress, Victoria Inyama | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Controversial actress, Etinosa Idemudia stunned many of her fans recently when she placed  a curse on her senior colleague, Victoria Inyama.

It all began when Inyama made a statement about Nigerian cross dressers, saying she would love to see them in their 50’s.

In her usual brisk fashion Etinosa replied Inyama saying she won’t live  see these cross-dressers in their old age.


Etinosa’s statement has sparked various reactions on social media.


