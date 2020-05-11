



The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir EL-Rufai has said that the two coronavirus patients, who fled their homes in Kaduna State shortly after they were notified of their test results, have been apprehended by security operatives.

Recall that Kaduna State Government appealed to persons who tested positive for coronavirus to report at its isolation centre for treatment.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni who made the appeal on Sunday said the call was necessary as two people had absconded prior to receiving their test result which came back positive.

Confirming the development, El-Rufai in a tweet via his Twitter account said they have been tracked and were now at an isolation centre in the State.

He said “Security agencies have successfully tracked the two COVID-19 positive persons who fled their homes shortly after they were notified of their test results.

“Commissioner of Health Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni has confirmed that both of them are now at the isolation centre.”





