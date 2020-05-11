The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir EL-Rufai has said that the
two coronavirus patients, who fled their homes in Kaduna State shortly after
they were notified of their test results, have been apprehended by security
operatives.
Recall that Kaduna State Government
appealed to persons who tested positive for coronavirus to report at its
isolation centre for treatment.
The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina
Mohammed-Baloni who made the appeal on Sunday said the call was necessary as two
people had absconded prior to receiving their test result which came back
positive.
Confirming the development, El-Rufai in a tweet via his
Twitter account said they have been tracked and were now at an isolation centre
in the State.
He said “Security agencies have successfully tracked the two
COVID-19 positive persons who fled their homes shortly after they were notified
of their test results.
“Commissioner of Health Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni has
confirmed that both of them are now at the isolation centre.”
