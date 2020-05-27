



The Kaduna state government has extended its 60 days lockdown by two weeks, making some adjustments.





While the government approved the reopening of some businesses, it said schools and places of worship would remain closed.





Hadiza Balarabe, deputy governor of the state, announced this in a broadcast on Tuesday evening.





She said during the two week extension, the state will continue to expand its public health response, including testing capacity.





“After 60 days, the state government has reviewed the Quarantine Orders. The Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the recommendation to extend the partial lockdown regulations for two weeks, with adjustments to permit the reopening of certain sectors,” she said.





“These measures are intended to preserve the state’s ability to protect citizens, empower citizens to lead the fight against Covid-19 and make necessary adjustments to the partial lockdown to permit the safe resumption of the pursuit of livelihoods in more sectors.





“The Kaduna State Government is conscious of the sacrifices that citizens have made and the many challenges that remain in keeping them safe from Covid-19. This is why the state government has adjusted and extended the Quarantine Orders, by two weeks to empower citizens to more steadfastly carry forward, the against fight Covid-19.”









