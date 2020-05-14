





The development makes Ekiti the first State in Nigeria to comply with the National Executive Council (NEC) approved right of way charges for broadband thus becoming the cheapest State for broadband infrastructure investment in Nigeria as 1km of cable will now cost just N145,000 as against N4.5m previously.According to the State Governor, the executive order is part of the ongoing reforms by the ease of doing business project inaugurated by him last year to improve indices that will make Ekiti State an attractive destination for national and international investments in 5 years.“This decision will ensure Ekiti achieves full broadband penetration by 2021 to attract new businesses, create jobs, improve access to quality healthcare and digital education while improving internally generated revenue.“It is also aligned with the ongoing development of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, designed to be Nigeria’s first service based innovation park,” Governor Fayemi stated.