





Saraki noted that the holy month taught the faithful piety, self denial, good neighbourliness , discipline, empathy with and making provision for the less privileged in the society. He added that all those values if sustained and permanently imbibed by Muslims will help to build a great country for the benefit of all.He urged the people to continue to pray for Nigeria, in particular, and the entire world in view of the challenges posed by the raging Covid-19 epidemic and its impending socio-economic implications.“This last Ramadan was very unique in that we observed it without all the normal gathering for Iftar, tarawih prayers, listening to tafsir and going for lesser hajj. Also, as advised by both health and religious authorities, there would be no gathering for Eid prayers. We all must therefore co-operate and work together to eliminate this pandemic and restore good health to our society.“I enjoin all Nigerians to use this period of the Eid-el-Fitri to rededicate ourselves to our country, pray for good health and a stronger economy that can withstand the post-Covid:19 socio-economic challenges. We should comply with all safety rules and health advisories being issued by relevant authorities”, he stated.The former Senate President also called for prayers for all health workers who are on the frontline of fighting the Corona Virus as well as soldiers and other security agents who are fighting to restore peace in the North-East and other troubled areas of the country.“These Nigerians on the frontline of fighting to restore peace and good health to our country deserve our prayer. May the safety of Almighty Allah be on them and may their efforts be rewarded with victory on all fronts.“Once again, Eid Mubarak to all Muslims”, he stated.