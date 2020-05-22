





He enjoined the citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic while stating that the Force would continue to enforce the restriction orders put in place to curb the spread of the disease.The IG in a statement in Abuja on Friday, by the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, reminded the citizens that the COVID-19 prevention regulation orders, including the interstate movement restriction orders, national curfew and the prohibition of mass socio-religious gatherings by the Federal Government in some states such as Lagos, Ogun, Kano, and the Federal Capital Territory, are still in force.“The IG notes that the successful conclusion of the Ramadan, a period of self-denial geared towards attaining wholesomeness, reinforces his belief that with the citizens’ collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations emplaced by governments at all levels, the nation will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.“The IG has assured the nation of adequate security during and after the Eid el-Fitr celebrations, noting that proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployments of tactical and intelligence assets of the Force, are already in place to prevent any untoward incidents in the country.”Meanwhile, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the deployment of personnel to ensure compliance with all directives on physical distancing, compulsory use of face mask, and restriction of movement across the states.He also directed Commanding Officers to collaborate with COVID-19 Task Force teams and security agencies to enforce the restrictions during a special patrol scheduled to commence from May 22-30.