





The leaders in their separate goodwill messages expressed the hope that the country would emerge stronger from the current challenges occasioned by the Covid-19.Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, charged Muslims to keep their spirits up in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, “which caught the world off guard, and has put a damper on what would otherwise have been a time of celebration for the Muslim faithful to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period.”Senate President Ahmed Lawan has urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for Nigeria.Lawan, in a Sallah message he personally signed, enjoined them to continue to observe the health precautions and sustain the acts of purity, charity, perseverance and tolerance in our daily lives and general conduct.Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State called on the Muslim faithful to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr to remember the vulnerable, weak, and needy in our midst and show them love.Uzodimma, in his message to the Muslim community in the country, commended them for their resilience, dedication, patience and self-sacrifice in the face of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the global community, and urged them to depend solely on God in all situation.Governor Seyi Makinde encouraged Muslims to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri to make supplications for themselves, Oyo State and Nigeria.A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said it was regrettable that Muslims could not observe Eid-el-Fitri prayer the usual way this year, adding that the situation should be seen as “part of the sacrifice we all have to make at this time.”Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State enjoined Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to remain resolute in their abiding faith in God, through prayers and scrifice, as the nation battles to contain the spread of the pandemic.In a statement, Ugwuanyi stated that the religious exercise would go a long way in the nation’s collective efforts to winning the war against Covid-19 as well as sustain the peace, unity and progress of the country.While wishing all Muslims a pleasant celebration, he urged Nigerians to stay safe, remain steadfast in prayers and continue to love and cherish one another.Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong enjoined Muslims to reach out to less privileged members of the society and people of other faiths as a way of enhancing bonds of friendship and brotherhood that promotes tolerance, peace and solidarity.Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged the Muslim faithful to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence among the people of Lagos State.Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, reminded the Muslim faithful of the new reality caused by coronavirus, saying it has altered the way we live, work and celebrate.The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.In a statement, the governor said: “The holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another”.Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, called on Muslims to celebrate the 1441 Eid-el-Fitr festival with moderation and in compliance with measures to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, prayed Allah to accept all the acts of worship and supplication of the Muslim faithful during the just-concluded holy month, adding that congregational prayer is banned due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, asked all citizens to keep faith, rededicate themselves to finding solution to the coronavirus pandemic.A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, he advised Nigerians to avoid making reckless claims and non-compliance that could aggravate the pandemic