The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested two Chinese nationals for allegedly offering N100 million bribe to cover-up an ongoing investigation against their company.

Abdullahi Lawal, head of EFCC zonal office in Sokoto state, paraded the suspects on Tuesday.

He provided the names of the two foreigners as Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi of China Zhounghao Nigeria Limited, a construction company.

Lawal said the duo offered him and his team a N100 million bribe which was to be paid in two tranches.

He said the suspects were arrested in a well-coordinated operation that lasted for at least four days.

“On May 7, 2020, I was contacted by Mr Meng Wei Kun, Managing Director, China Zhounghao Nig. Ltd, in respect of an ongoing investigation against their company. I and my investigating team were offered the sum of one hundred million naira to compromise the case,” he said.

“Four days after a series of discussion, it was agreed that I come for half of the money, which was ready, at their office/residence, along Airport Road, Kasarawa, Sokoto.

“In a well-coordinated operation with a team of operatives, Mr Meng Wei Kun and Mr Xu Kuoi, were arrested while giving the bribe to me at the above address. In the process, the sum of fifty million naira, three laptops, five smartphones, and some relevant documents were seized.”

Lawal said the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigations are concluded.

He added the Chinese company is currently being investigated by the EFCC over allegations of money laundering, misappropriation, diversion of public funds, among others.

According to the zonal head, the case against the company involves N50 billion worth of contracts awarded to it by the Zamfara state government, between 2012 and 2019.

He said the company received a payment of over N41 billion and allegedly diverted over N16 billion.





