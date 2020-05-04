EFCC’s Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Tony Orilade, stated that the arraignment on 16 counts of corruption allegations is to take place before Justice Inyang Ekwo.Turaki presided over the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015 and served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015 in the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administrationThe SAN is a political ally of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the February 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.He was the second most senior member of Atiku’s legal team in their case that unsuccessfully challenged the victory of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) and the All Progressives Congress in the last presidential poll.Others to be arraigned along with the former minister on Monday are Sampson Okpetu, who served as his Special Assistant; Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited, all found out to be Okpetu’s companies.