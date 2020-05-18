



The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a strong warning to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the primary elections in Edo and Ondo States.





Ayodele warned the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki against making wrong moves and not doing the needful.





The clergyman cautioned Obaseki to listen to instructions if he intends to win APC primary election because his party plots to manipulate the election.





In his latest prophecies, Ayodele disclosed that APC National Chairman, “Adams Oshimhole was playing his last national politics if care isn’t taken with the way he is handling the power tussle between him and Godwin Obaseki.”

He also warned APC against giving the ticket to Ize Iyamu





‘’If they conquer Obaseki and give Ize Iyamu, he will ‘not produce’, what will happen to him will be more than what happened to Obaseki.





“Obaseki should listen to instructions, do the needful, if he does all these, he will win the primaries even though the party leadership will want to manipulate it. Also, APC will have two candidates if care isn’t taken.’’













