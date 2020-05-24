





Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this on his official Twitter page on Sunday.This brings the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Edo State to 57.His tweet read: “We have discharged 18 patients who have tested negative for #COVID19 from our isolation centres.“This brings the total number of discharged persons to 57. “The Governor advised residents in the state to continue to observe precautionary measures and take advantage of screening centers available in 18 LGA to contain the spread of Coronavirus.“I implore all residents to take advantage of the screening centres across the 18 LGAs to know their status. Stay safe,” Obaseki added.