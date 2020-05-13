





A Dubai returnee has been identified as one of the latest casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State.The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a tweet on Tuesday, said the deceased had underlying health conditions.He stated, “Another COVID-19 infection related death involving 32-year-old male has been recorded.“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition, following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG.”The commissioner said the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state was now 34.He noted that as of Monday, 88 new cases of the COVID-19 infection were confirmed in the state, adding that the total number of cases now stood at 1,949.“Additional 33 COVID-19 patients; nine females and 24 males, have been discharged following full recovery. A total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Lagos now stands at 502,” Abayomi added.