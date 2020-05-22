The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the Divisional Police Officer of Ilemba Hausa, Ojo Local Government, CSP Yahaya Adeshina, and Inspector Charles Okoro over the alleged murder of two persons – a cleric, and a police officer.
Okoro, attached to the Ikotun Division, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 28-year-old cleric, Fatai Oladipupo, at Igando in Ikotun, Lagos.
Adeshina was arrested over the alleged murder of his colleague, Sergeant
Onalaja Onajide, while dispersing crowds that gathered in front of the station.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, on Thursday.
Elkana said the inspector was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting incident reported on May 20.
“The inspector has been subjected to internal disciplinary procedure, known as Orderly Room Trial at the State Police Command’s Provost Department.
“If found guilty, he will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba for prosecution in a conventional court.
“Investigation is going on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident,” he said.
Elkana noted that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has commiserated with the families of the deceased and called for calm.
He added, “This decision followed the reports received by the Command alleging the Divisional Police Officer Ilemba Hausa, CSP Yahaya Mohammed Adeshina, of shooting the Sergeant while dispersing crowds that gathered in front of the Station.
“The DPO is arrested and detained at the State CID for investigation. His rifle is retrieved for forensic examination. The Command has ordered that autopsy be carried out on the deceased person.”
