





Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Public Affairs, Dr. Doyin Okupe has revealed drugs used to treat him while he battled COVID-19.Okupe had announced on his Facebook page, that on the 23rd of April, he and his wife, Aduralere tested positive to COVID-19 and that on the same day, they were moved to the isolation ward facilities in Sagamu.They later survived the deadly Coronavirus disease and were discharged after spending about two weeks in the isolation ward.However, Okupe has given an update on his recovery, by disclosing drugs used to cure him of the virus on his official Twitter page.He tweeted:He, therefore, warned against self-medication saying; “If u must take hydroxychloroquine pl speak 2 yr doctor to confirm if u hv any cardiac ARRHYTHMIAS. If u do u need close monitoring b4 embarking on d use of this drugs.90 to 95% of infected patients will go thru even without hospitalization.90%+of young people will survive attack.”