Arsenal are eyeing Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

The Gunners are in the market for a young centre-half signing this summer and been linked with a raft of prospects.

Fussball Transfers says the latest name under consideration is Akanji.

Arsenal were in contact with the player’s camp in January with the view to signing him this summer – a development welcomed by BVB.


The German giants would be willing to sell for €25-30m and are counting on Arsenal firming up their interest in the coming weeks.


