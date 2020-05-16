 Dortmund thrash Schalke 4-0 on Bundesliga’s return | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Dortmund thrash Schalke 4-0 on Bundesliga's return

Saturday, May 16, 2020
Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland stole the limelight on Saturday scoring the first goal as the Bundesliga became the first major European football league to return from the coronavirus lockdown.

Haaland, 19, claimed the first goal in Germany’s top flight for two months before Raphael Guerreiro added goals either side of a Thorgan Hazard strike as Borussia Dortmund trounced Schalke 4-0.


