





Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland stole the limelight on Saturday scoring the first goal as the Bundesliga became the first major European football league to return from the coronavirus lockdown.Haaland, 19, claimed the first goal in Germany’s top flight for two months before Raphael Guerreiro added goals either side of a Thorgan Hazard strike as Borussia Dortmund trounced Schalke 4-0.