



Brazil on Wednesday hit a record high for new cases of coronavirus in twenty-four hours.





The country’s health ministry confirmed 19,951 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 291,579 confirmed cases.





This makes Brazil the third country with the highest coronavirus cases globally behind the United States and Russia.





This new surge tops the previous record set Tuesday.





Related deaths caused by coronavirus also increased by 888 on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 18,859 deaths, the ministry reported.





When asked about Brazil’s increasing numbers, US President Donald Trump said that he was considering a travel ban on Brazil.





According to him, “We are considering placing a ban, we hope that we’re not going to have a problem.





“The governor of Florida is doing very many testing because a big majority comes into Florida from Brazil.”





Trump expressed worries about his citizens being infected, adding that Brazil is presently having problems.





“I worry about everything, I don’t want people coming in here and infecting our people.





“I don’t want people over there sick, either,” Trump added.





