



President Donald Trump says the United States is working on a tough response to China’s planned national security legislation.





It is expected to be announced on Thursday, Al-Jazeera reports.





The Chinese parliament is set to approve a proposed security law that would reduce Hong Kong’s separate legal status.





Currently, the territory enjoys special economic standing under U.S. law.

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council is also expected to complete the second reading of a bill that would make it a criminal offence to “disrespect” China’s national anthem.





On Tuesday at a White House news briefing, Trump was questioned on planned sanctions, including visa restrictions.





“We’re doing something now. I think you’ll find it very interesting. I’ll be talking about it over the next couple of days”, the American leader said.





Asked to give specifics, the president replied: “It’s something you’re going to be hearing about … before the end of the week, very powerfully, I think.”





White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, disclosed that Trump found it “hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over”.





Larry Kudlow, Trump’s economic adviser, stated the proposed law was “very disturbing. China is making a big mistake, frankly”.





