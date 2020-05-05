Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dino Melaye, stopped short of offering an unreserved apology to the masses for governance failure, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.





Melaye who has been in and around Nigeria’s political circles, has served as member of the House of Representatives, a senator and a governorship aspirant since his nation’s return to democratic governance in 1999.





In a tweet, Melaye shared that the inability of the government to keep Nigerians at home and offer them palliatives as the new coronavirus ravages the world, is an indictment of the leadership and political class of which he is part.





“Everyone who held and is holding any political office in Nigeria whether elective or appointed, including me, have failed,” he said.

“We sold crude oil for 64 years but couldn’t feed our citizens for just two weeks of lockdown. Well, the God of the poor will judge us all. It’s time to reboot.”





EVERYONE WHO HELD AND IS HOLDING ANY POLITICAL OFFICE IN NIGERIA WHETHER ELECTIVE OR APPOINTED INCLUDING ME HAVE FAIL.WE SOLD CRUDE OIL FOR 64 YEARS BUT WE COULDN'T FEED OUR CITIZENS FOR JUST 2 WEEKS OF LOCKDOWN!! WELL, THE GOD OF THE POOR WILL JUDGE US ALL. ITS TIME TO REBOOT.. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) May 5, 2020

President Buhari eased coronavirus restrictions imposed in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun through a national broadcast delivered on April 27, 2020, as the economy tanked and millions complained of hunger.





A couple of states across Nigeria have also eased restrictions, while imposing overnight curfews in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.





Showy, garrulous, in-your-face and flamboyant, Melaye served as senator from 2015 to 2019.





A switch of political camps pitted him against Nigeria’s governing political party, a move that saw him lose a re-election battle to the national assembly.