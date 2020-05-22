



As the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported, Adamawa State has recorded its first death from the coronavirus disease.





The NCDC had noted that Adamawa had five cases on the 20th of May and one new case on the 21st of May, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 27, with 13 discharged and one death.





The result of the deceased had been among the five new confirmed cases that were released by the NCDC.





It was learnt on Friday from unofficial sources that the first death in Adamawa had occurred before it was certain that the victim was even suffering from COVID-19.

Sources said the victim had alleged respiratory infection at a private clinic, and that officials of the state’s COVID-19 Containment Committee were mobilized to the hospital, but that the patient died before the health officials arrived at the hospital, said to be far from the state capital, Yola





“It is true that we now have one death from the coronavirus because there was a suspected case that before the sample was taken, the person had already died,” one of the sources said.





The source added that the family of the deceased and management of the hospital agreed that a sample of the corpse be taken for a COVID-19 testing.





“The sample was taken from the body. We were very cautious and also enlightened the family to be cautious and the burial was treated as if the person was positive. When the result came back it turned out to be positive,” the source said.





