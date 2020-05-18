 Delta State records new cases of COVID-19 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Two new cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Delta State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 27.

The State Government made this known on Monday, as the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the State now stands at 10.

Twelve COVID-19 cases have been discharged after testing negative twice, and 5 deaths as a result of the Coronavirus have been recorded in the State.



