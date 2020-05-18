Two new cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Delta State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 27.
The State Government made this known on Monday, as the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the State now stands at 10.
Twelve COVID-19 cases have been discharged after testing negative twice, and 5 deaths as a result of the Coronavirus have been recorded in the State.
#DeltaStateCOVID19Update pic.twitter.com/A5bEbIivDZ— Delta State Government (@DSGovernment) May 18, 2020
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.