



Residents of Dapchi, Yobe state, have appealed to the federal government for urgent deployment of security personnel to the area.





A resident of the town, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said since soldiers left the town after the attack that led to the burning of their camp, they never returned.





Recall that on May 18 that Boko Haram insurgents attacked the town, forcing people to flee their homes and leaving burnt properties in their wake.





Residents are said to be currently living in perpetual fear of further attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.





According to the resident, on Sunday and Monday, people fled the town after news filtered in of a possible attack by the insurgents.





“Two days ago, we fled into the bushes to hide when we heard that they (Boko Haram) were coming to attack,” he said.





“We sent our children, women and the aged who could not run to stay in neighbouring places while the men remained in the town but were sleeping in the bushes at night.”





The resident, however, said there was no attack and they had since returned to the town and businesses were picking up gradually.





“There was no attack and everybody has returned home. But we need security; there is no security again since the soldiers left. They left after Boko Haram burnt their camp and we have been sleeping with our two eyes open for fear of the unknown,” he added.





“There are a few mobile policemen here, but in the evening, they normally go to another community called Baimari.





“We are pleading with the government to provide security for us.”





Musa Sagir, army spokesman, was unreachable for comments as of the time this report was filed.





Dapchi came into national limelight on February 19, 2018, when Boko Haram insurgents abducted 117 female students in the town.





Five of the students died in captivity, while all others were released except Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among them.





She was said to have been offered freedom in exchange for renouncing her faith but she refused. Sharibu is yet to be released.









