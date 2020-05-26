OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted after an evangelist criticized the mode of dressing of Leke Adeboye, son of Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.





The evangelist, Victor Edet was on Facebook with a post stating that Leke Adeboye dressed like a gangster as seen in a picture he shared.





He wrote: “I was shocked and shut of word’s after seeing this picture, how can a Pastor be wearing a face cap this way? God of mercy, what is the church turning into? Leke Adeboye should be cautioned seriously and he should be called to order. You can’t be a Pastor and be dressing like a gangster”





His post has now been criticized by Daddy Freeze who described it as petty. He also advised the evangelist to concentrate on doctrine instead of dressing.

He wrote: “There’s nothing wrong with Leke’s dressing.





If you have any issue with doctrines address those, but speaking of his mode of dressing is beyond petty in my opinion.





“By the way it’s ‘short of words’ not ‘shut of words’ if anything needs a ‘dressing’ overhaul; it’s your English”.





