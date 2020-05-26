Multi-award winning writer and music journalist Joey Akan, sharing the copy of the contract wrote ;





In an epic close of the saga, Cynthia Morgan lied through her teeth and whitewashed her bad behaviour to deceive you all for favours.





This is what I call “Father Christmas” contract. Everything split in the middle, 50-50 between both parties. Jude signed to be a “helper.”





50% deducted from gross profit. She gets a bigger court. They cover everything, and she just sings, show up, look nice and perform.





She also had a very strong grip on artistic control including content and image. Title of recording is also joint control. Sign me Oga Jude! Abeg!





For all of you bleeding hearters who rushed to attack Jude Okoye, who let her go after she walked away and didn’t even take her to court for breaching the deal, owe him an apology.





Artists dey suffer, but artists are also big defaulters. Jude Okoye is the victim here. Chai.





Jude had grounds to go quench this girl career. And he didn’t. How come she’s attacking him for what?





What is his crime? You technically drafted this contract, and if you had issues, this was meant to go to arbitration.





Cynthia Morgan lied. She cried. Deceived all of you.

According to the terms of the contract, Cynthia Morgan and Northside Music had a 50/50 sharing formulae. Considering that she was a new artist at the time, Northside agreed to put up 100 per cent of the expense of which 50 would be deducted from the Morgan’s earnings.