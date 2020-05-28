





Embattled dance hall musician, Cynthia Morgan has apologized to Jude Okoye and her ex-manager, Joy Tongo.Cynthia Morgan in an Instagram live video, with Ex-Miss Globe Nigeria, CASSANDRA, had revealed why she disappeared from the music scene despite becoming a household name.Cynthia Morgan had alleged that Jude Okoye seized her accounts, made her stop using her name as well, and not promote her and does not own rights to the music she produced while still under Northside Inc, losing virtually everything.However, Cynthia Morgan was dragged on social media after Jude Okoye released copies of the contract between the singer and his record label, Northside Entertainment.The contract between her and Jude Okoye revealed that she lied about the content of the contract.But in a letter that was first published by Guardian NG, she also appreciated Davido and everyone showing her love since she shared her story.According to her, she never lied but allowed the hurt and pain from past dealings to take over my emotions, asking for understanding and patience from everyone supporting her.She promised to not take the new opportunity for granted and also formally introduced herself as ‘The Madrina’.