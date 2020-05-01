Damilola Adegbite, Nigerian actress, has advised ladies against the practice of sending pictures of themselves unclad to men.





In a post on her social media page on Thursday, the gifted actress said her admonishment is due to the possibility of such pictures getting into the wrong hands.





“To all my grown sexy ladies. Thinking about sending your nudes to that guy? Your crush may have a “confidant” who has a “confidant” who has a girlfriend he doesn’t hide anything from, who has a sister,” she wrote on Instagram.





“I’m sure you get my drift. Before you go ahead, be absolutely sure you know who you are dealing with. Even when you are, anything could go wrong.”

Adegbite also warned that should ladies eventually decide to send their nude pictures to a man — even after weighing the personality of such person and the attendant risks — they should endeavour to crop out their faces.





“His phone could get into anyone else’s hands. But as a grown woman, if you have considered all that could go wrong and still decide to send him that picture or video to spice things up, be safe. Crop your face out,” she added.









In February, Maryam Booth, Kannywood actress, had made headlines after a short video clip of her fully unclad went viral on the internet.





Recently unidentified individuals recently threatened to release the nude photos of Toke Makinwa, a television host, and Tacha, BBNaija 2019 housemate.



