



The Rivers State government has said all cars impounded during the lockdown in the state will be auctioned to members of the public.





The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim said the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice have been directed to auction all the vehicles that violated the lockdown order.





The Rivers State government has said all cars impounded during the lockdown in the state will be auctioned to members of the public.





The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim said the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice have been directed to auction all the vehicles that violated the lockdown order.









The statement reads; “Rivers State Government hereby warns residents of Ward 20, Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt Local Government Area and Mgbuosimini, Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to desist from flouting government directives on lockdown.





“Government will deal decisively with the residents of these areas if they are found to default again.





“Anyone parading exemption letters except the one issued by the Governor is doing so at his or her own risk as such permits are invalid.





“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has been directed to auction all the vehicles that violated the lockdown order.





“Members of the public who are interested to buy the auctioned vehicles are to watch out for details in The Sun, The Nation and Vanguard Newspapers.”





Meanwhile, the 24hour lockdown declared on Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt city Local government by the Rivers State government has taken effect.





This has led to the total shutdown of activities in the Rivers State capital, with young men seen playing football on the streets.





T is no vehicular movement along all major and minor roads in the two Local government areas.





Security agencies are also seen positioned in all strategic routes giving access only to those on essential duties.





Heavy-duty trucks numbering over fifteen laden with goods at the Airport road axis of the Obiri-Ikwerre interchange.





Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday declared a twenty-four-hour lockdown on Obio-Akpor and PHALGA as part of measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus and ensure that Rivers state does not record more numbers of the virus as seen in other states.



