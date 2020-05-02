



The World Health Organisation, WHO, has countered US President, Donald Trump on the true origin of Coronavirus (COVID-19)





WHO reiterated on Friday that the deadly virus was of natural origin after US Trump claimed he had seen evidence it originated in a Chinese lab.





Scientists are of the opinion that the dreaded virus came from animals to humans, emerging in Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan where exotic animals are sold for meat.





The US President while briefing White House press on Thursday, said that he had seen evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was actually the source of the pandemic.





However, WHO emergencies chief, Michael Ryan, who was asked about Trump’s claim during a press briefing on Friday, stressed that the UN health agency had “listened again and again to numerous scientists who have looked at the sequences” of the virus.





“We are assured that this virus is natural in origin,” he said, reiterating a stance the UN agency has expressed previously.



