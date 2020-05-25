President Muhammadu Buhari has urged farmers to return to their farms in order to provide food for Nigerians, as there is no money for importation.





Buhari, while speaking with State House reporters after Eid prayers on Sunday, also prayed for a favourable raining season.





“I hope the raining season would be bountiful so that we get a lot of food.





“I wish the farmers will go to farms and save our lives so that we can produce what we need in sufficient quantity so that we don’t have to import food.

“In any case, we don’t have any money to import food. So, we must produce what we are going to eat,” he said.





The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, used the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in containing the COVID-19 outbreak.





“I wish to thank the Federal Ministry of Health and also the NCDC for their efforts in combating the pandemic,” she said.









