



The United States on Monday reacted to pledge by China to contribute two billion dollars to countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.





Chinese President, Xi Jinping on Monday, in a message to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual conference, said the two billion dollars will be paid in the next two years to affected countries.





He disclosed that the money is for health measures and developmental aid for affected countries.





However, White House National Security Council spokesman, John Ullyot, in a statement said China must pay more than the two billion dollars it committed to the World Health Organisation.

Ullyot described the pledge as a token to distract the world from Beijing’s failure to alert the world in time about the coronavirus outbreak.





“China’s commitment to WHO is a token to distract from calls from a growing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government’s failure to meet its obligations.





“To tell the truth and warn the world of what was coming,” he added.





