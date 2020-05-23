



President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for understanding from Nigerians over the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.





Buhari had ordered a lockdown and inter-state ban in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.





However, Buhari appealed for patience while stressing that no government intentionally imposes tough measures on its people.





In a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “No government would intentionally impose these tough and demanding measures on its citizens if it had a choice.”





Buhari also appealed to other Nigerians “whose businesses and means of livelihoods were badly affected by the prolonged lockdown measures for their understanding and cooperation.”





He assured Nigerians that the “lockdown measures would not go on longer than necessary because they would be reviewed from time to time to ease the increasing hardships on the people.”





The president also exhorted people with means to continue helping their neighbours and the less well-to-do “so that we can all come out of this pandemic stronger and more united.”





He prayed to Allah to ease the hardship among the people as they struggle hard to flatten the curve, while wishing all Nigerians “Eid Mubarak.”









